BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 5 Cardiovascular Systems Inc :
* Cardiovascular systems inc - on December 29, 2016 co entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Krishna Holdings, LLC
Cardiovascular systems inc - on December 29, 2016 co entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Krishna Holdings, LLC

Cardiovascular systems inc - agreement for sale of company's headquarters facility in ST. Paul, Minnesota for $22.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S