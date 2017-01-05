US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - under terms of agreement with obast, aegean will acquire obast's existing share capital
* Aegean marine petroleum network - operations at rostock will be managed by existing team at obast bunkering & trading gmbh
* Aegean marine petroleum network says launch of new service center in rostock that will serve all german baltic sea ports, southern scandinavian ports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")