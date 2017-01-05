US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Model N Inc
* Model N - on Jan 5, co, units entered into financing agreement as per which lenders have extended term loans to co in an total amount of $50 million - SEC filing
* Term loans made pursuant to financing agreement will bear interest at a base rate plus 9.25 pct
* Term loans made pursuant to financing agreement mature on January 5, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2jgf4eO) Further company coverage:
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")