US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Sunlink Health Systems Inc
* Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. Announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 3,000,000 of its common shares
* Sunlink Health -intends to commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price per share of $1.50 per share
* Sunlink Health Systems -has about $14.6 million in cash, a portion of which will be used to fund tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")