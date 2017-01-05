US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Trans World Entertainment Corp
* Trans World Entertainment announces holiday sales results
* Trans World Entertainment- total sales for nine weeks ended december 31, 2016 increased 16% to $116 million as compared to same period last year
* Trans World Entertainment- ongoing disruption in heritage media categories and declines in mall traffic will continue to create headwinds in 2017
* Trans World Entertainment- increase in sales for nine weeks ended dec 31, 2016 is due to acquisition of etailz in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")