Jan 5 Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve valuable tax benefits

* Forestar Group - if a shareholder becomes 5-percent shareholder after adoption of plan without meeting customary exceptions, rights would become exercisable

* Forestar Group - under tax benefits preservation plan, co is issuing one right for each share of stock outstanding at close of business on Jan 17, 2017

* Rights issued by co under the preservation plan will trade with Forestar's common shares and will expire on January 5, 2018