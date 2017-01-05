Jan 5 Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve
valuable tax benefits
* Forestar Group - if a shareholder becomes 5-percent
shareholder after adoption of plan without meeting customary
exceptions, rights would become exercisable
* Forestar Group - under tax benefits preservation plan, co
is issuing one right for each share of stock outstanding at
close of business on Jan 17, 2017
* Rights issued by co under the preservation plan will trade
with Forestar's common shares and will expire on January 5, 2018
