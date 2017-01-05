Jan 5 GEA Technologies Ltd

* GEA Technologies clarifies proposed Intelliconn transaction

* GEA Technologies - if completed, transaction would result in a reverse take-over of GEA by Intelliconn under policies of TSX venture exchange

* GEA Technologies-deemed value of GEA at closing is undetermined and any reference to such deemed value appearing in co's Dec 22, 2016 press release is retracted