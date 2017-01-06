UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash
* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)
Jan 5 Moody's:
* Moody's rates Berkshire senior notes Aa2, stable outlook
* Moody's on Berkshire - Berkshire's ratings reflect its strong market presence in its principal (re)insurance operations, diversification of its earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)
* Both states still effectively fight a proxy war (Adds memorandum signed in paragraphs 12-13)