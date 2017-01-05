BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 5 T-Mobile US Inc
* 2.1 million preliminary total net customer additions in Q4 2016
* sees branded postpaid phone churn of 1.28%, down 18 basis points year-over-year for Q4 2016
* branded prepaid churn was 3.94% in Q4 of 2016, down 26 basis points year-over-year
* 1.2 million preliminary branded postpaid net customer additions in Q4
* 933,000 branded postpaid phone net customer additions, 541,000 branded prepaid net customer additions in Q4
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S