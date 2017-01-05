Jan 6 Csl Ltd

* Momenta and CSL announce collaboration and license agreement to develop fc multimer programs, including m230, a selective immunomodulator of fc receptors

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals- will receive a $50 million upfront license fee from csl and is eligible to receive future milestone and royalty payments for m230

* Momenta Pharmaceutical - under terms of agreement, momenta will grant CSL an exclusive, worldwide license to momenta's intellectual property relating to m230

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - CSL, Momenta intend to enter into research collaboration to develop additional fc multimer proteins

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - momenta has option to enter into an agreement to co-promote m230 and any other collaboration product in u.s.

* Momenta pharmaceuticals - will also be eligible for up to $550 million in contingent clinical, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments

* Momenta pharmaceuticals - momenta has option to elect a cost and profit sharing arrangement

* Momenta .- Momenta would fund proportion of global development and commercialization costs in exchange for share of u.s. Profits, milestones and royalties outside u.s.