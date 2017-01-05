BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 5 Cerveau Technologies Inc:
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc signs license agreement with Merck for novel investigational tau imaging agent
* Cerveau Technologies Inc - responsible for clinical development, commercialization of mk-6240 for license fees, milestone payments and royalties
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S