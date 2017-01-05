US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 production services revenue expected to be flat to down approximately 2 pct as compared to guidance of flat to up 3 pct
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - "despite lower production services margin guidance, we expect to maintain compliance with credit facility covenants"
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - well servicing Q4 utilization was 40 pct as compared to 41 pct in prior quarter
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - expect to put 10 to 15 additional rigs back to work by end of January
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - reactivated five additional wireline units in late December to meet January demand Source text: (bit.ly/2iJCvu6) Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")