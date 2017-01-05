US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
* On January 4, 2017 board appointed Christoph Majeske to fill a vacancy on board - SEC filing
* Genco Shipping & Trading - co's second amended & restated articles of incorporation was amended to increase size of board from eight to nine directors Source text: (bit.ly/2iGzkFx) Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")