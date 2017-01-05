Jan 5 Davita Inc :

* On January 5, co appointed Joel Ackerman, who will join company and become its chief financial officer - sec filing

* Davita Inc - Joel Ackerman succeeds Jim Hilger as cfo

* Ackerman will initially serve in position of svp, finance, which will continue until co files form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016