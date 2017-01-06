US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Kay Power and Paper Ltd :
* Re-appointment of chairman & managing director
* Reappointed Niraj Chandra as a chairman and managing director of the company for further period of 5 years with effect from 1st Jan, 2017. Source text: (bit.ly/2jamGf7) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade