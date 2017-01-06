US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Jindal Photo Ltd
Seeks members' nod for issuance of shares in unit and/or disposal of investment held in material unit Source text: (bit.ly/2iKKnvg) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade