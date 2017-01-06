Jan 6 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Granted 2.3 million euros($2.43 million) in non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region

* Funding will cover up to 52 pct of expenses related to three new research projects

* Funding covers a two-year research period