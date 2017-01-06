Jan 6 SpiceJet Ltd

SpiceJet strongly denies reports in a section of media that its flight SG 136 (Bangalore - Delhi) made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport today morning. As per procedure the crew of SG 136 had informed the ATC of a technical problem. At no stage did the crew request for any emergency or priority landing. The aircraft made an uneventful landing at the Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe. The ATC was kept in the loop by the crew all throughout