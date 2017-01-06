US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Natco Pharma Ltd
* Natco receives final approval for generic bendamustine hcl powder for USA market
* Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances
* To launch drug through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc, in the USA market Source text: bit.ly/2iI6Lrr Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade