MOVES-Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Jan 6 Gecina SA :
* Signed a 10-year lease with Renault Group for entire 'Le Cristallin' building in Boulogne-Billancourt
* Under this lease space will be made available to tenant from February 2016
* Strategy to create value by gradually rolling out its project pipeline, valued at 3.7 billion euros ($3.91 billion) at end-September, with 1.2 billion euros of projects already underway and primarily scheduled for delivery in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 30 European Union states and their joint parliament in Brussels on Tuesday agreed new rules to give smaller companies improved access to financing, a move the bloc said would help create jobs and spur economic growth.