CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 6 Agile Group Holdings Ltd :
* For month of December 2016, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was RMB3.23 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
* Estimated distribution guidance for year ending 30 june 2018 of 22.0 cents per stapled security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: