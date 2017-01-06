BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Jan 6 Bank of China Ltd :
* Completion of transfer in respect of the entire issued share capital of Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited
* All of conditions precedent set out in sale and purchase agreement have been satisfied
* Completion of proposed transfer will take place on 9 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.