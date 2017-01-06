Jan 6 Ta Corporation Ltd :

* Sino Holdings (S'pore) Pte Ltd, has acquired 100% of issued and paid up capital of Investment Firm Pte. Ltd.

* Cash consideration for acquisition of S$2 million

* Acquisition of TIF is funded by internal funds and bank borrowings

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets per share of group for current FY ending 31 Dec 2017