US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Hisar Metal Industries:
* Says got relief order-in-appeal from office of commissioner of Central Excise Appeals, Delhi against orders passed by Addl. Commissioner
* Says additional commissioner imposed redemption fine of INR 3.6 million
* Addl. Commissioner imposed the penalty of inr 3.6 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jaO6Bk) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade