MOVES-Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Jan 6 Shimao Property Holdings Ltd :
* In December 2016, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb6.01 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 30 European Union states and their joint parliament in Brussels on Tuesday agreed new rules to give smaller companies improved access to financing, a move the bloc said would help create jobs and spur economic growth.