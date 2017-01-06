Jan 6 Beml Ltd :

* says strategic disinvestment of BEML limited

* says said shareholding would be sold to strategic buyer/s to be identified by government of India by following due procedure

* government of India, ministry of defence, communicated 'in-principal' approval of CCEA of government of India, for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML limited Source text: (bit.ly/2hX9sGn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)