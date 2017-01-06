Fitch Rates eBay's Senior Notes 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to eBay, Inc.'s (eBay) issuance of benchmark-size multi-tranche senior notes with three- to 10-year maturities. eBay intends to use the proceeds for repayment of existing notes due 2017, and general corporate purposes which could include M&A and share buybacks. Fitch's action affects $11 billion of total debt including the $2 billion undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF