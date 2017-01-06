US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Orbit Exports Ltd :
* Co seeks members' nod for reappointment of Pankaj Seth as MD and CEO
* Co seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1
* Seeks members' nod for increasing authorised share capital of co to 350 million rupees from 150 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jbeEmb) Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade