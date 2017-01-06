US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
* S H Kelkar and Company Ltd says updates on acquisition of business undertaking of Gujarat Flavours Private Limited
* S H Kelkar and Company - Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd. subsidiary of company, has acquired business undertaking of GFPL comprising of flavours division Source text - (bit.ly/2hXlnUm) Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade