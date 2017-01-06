US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Apcotex Industries Ltd :
* says strike at Taloja plant
* says management is making all efforts to settle issue amicably
* says management has also made all necessary arrangements to try and ensure that production activities are not hampered
* says will try and ensure to maintain normal level of operations
* says workmen union at Taloja plant has given notice of strike effective January 09, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2hY9xVr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade