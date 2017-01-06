Jan 6 Apcotex Industries Ltd :

* says strike at Taloja plant

* says management is making all efforts to settle issue amicably

* says management has also made all necessary arrangements to try and ensure that production activities are not hampered

* says will try and ensure to maintain normal level of operations

* says workmen union at Taloja plant has given notice of strike effective January 09, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2hY9xVr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)