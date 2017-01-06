Jan 6 Granules India Ltd

* Says co's Gagillapur facility completed inspection by infarmed, Portugal

* Says got inspection report from infarmed with 11 observations

* Says will be requesting INFARMED for reinspection of facility

* Says initiated necessary steps to address observations of inspection agency

* Says "acknoledges the observations as areas of continous improvements" Source text: bit.ly/2iIDKf2 Further company coverage: