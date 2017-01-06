BRIEF-India's Sybly Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 23.3 million rupees versus profit 8.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 6 Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Bhd
* Negri sembilan oil palms bhd - dec ffb production 6,732 mt
* Negri sembilan oil - dec crude palm oil production 1,321 mt and palm kernel production 344 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Absolute Synergy to terminate transaction documents with ikhsanudin and PT Sumber Bumi Serasi for acquisition of piece of land Source (http://bit.ly/2qx8RLv) Further company coverage: