Jan 6 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

* Says unit approved acquiring full ownership of its singapore subsidiary, Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd

* Says proposed acquisition expected to have only a very marginal (if any) impact on cash flow

* Says proposed acquisition does not offer any benefit to promoters, promoter group companies in any way

* Says GIL currently owns a partial stake in GGES, with rest being held by Greatship Global Holdings Ltd., Mauritius ("GGHL")

