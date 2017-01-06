US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
* Says unit approved acquiring full ownership of its singapore subsidiary, Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd
* Says proposed acquisition expected to have only a very marginal (if any) impact on cash flow
* Says proposed acquisition does not offer any benefit to promoters, promoter group companies in any way
* Says GIL currently owns a partial stake in GGES, with rest being held by Greatship Global Holdings Ltd., Mauritius ("GGHL")
* Says GIL currently owns a partial stake in GGES, with rest being held by Greatship Global Holdings Ltd., Mauritius ("GGHL")
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade