Jan 6 Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Acceleron outlines corporate goals and priorities for 2017

* Plan to initiate new luspatercept phase 2 clinical trials in distinct patient segments in MDS and Beta-Thalassemia

* Plan to initiate first phase 2 trial in Myelofibrosis

* Acceleron expects to present topline results from phase 2 dart study in second half of 2017