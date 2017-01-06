UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Stein Mart Inc
* Stein Mart, Inc. reports November/December sales
* Stein Mart Inc says comparable store sales for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016 decreased 4.8 percent
* Stein Mart Inc says total sales decreased 1.9 percent compared to same period last year for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.