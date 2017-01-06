UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Imax Corp :
* Imax Corp - expansion of companies' existing joint revenue sharing agreement to include installation of 11 additional Imax theatres in U.S.
* Imax - expanded agreement provides for additional two years of operation and adjusted financial formula for all regal Imax joint venture locations
* Co and Regal Entertainment Group sign 11-theatre agreement; extend lease terms for all joint venture theatres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.