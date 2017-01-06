Jan 6 Imax Corp :

* Imax Corp - expansion of companies' existing joint revenue sharing agreement to include installation of 11 additional Imax theatres in U.S.

* Imax - expanded agreement provides for additional two years of operation and adjusted financial formula for all regal Imax joint venture locations

* Co and Regal Entertainment Group sign 11-theatre agreement; extend lease terms for all joint venture theatres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: