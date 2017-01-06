UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Sangamo Biosciences Inc :
* Sangamo Biosciences changes name to Sangamo Therapeutics, underscoring focus on clinical development of genomic therapies
* Sangamo Biosciences -in 2017, expect to enroll 4 clinical trials for lead programs developing valuable new therapies for patients living with hemophilia A and B
* Sangamo Biosciences Inc says also work closely with collaborator bioverativ, planned spin-off of Biogen's hemophilia business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.