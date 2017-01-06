Jan 6 Sangamo Biosciences Inc :

* Sangamo Biosciences changes name to Sangamo Therapeutics, underscoring focus on clinical development of genomic therapies

* Sangamo Biosciences -in 2017, expect to enroll 4 clinical trials for lead programs developing valuable new therapies for patients living with hemophilia A and B

* Sangamo Biosciences Inc says also work closely with collaborator bioverativ, planned spin-off of Biogen's hemophilia business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: