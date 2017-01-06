Jan 6 TerraForm Power Inc
* TerraForm Power announces sale of UK Portfolio to optimize
fleet and position company for future growth
* TerraForm Power Inc - Transaction is valued at
approximately $580 million
* TerraForm Power Inc says expects to use transaction
proceeds to enhance its liquidity position and reduce its net
debt
* TerraForm Power Inc - TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
expects to receive approximately $208 million of proceeds from
sale
* TerraForm Power Inc says upon completion, company expects
to reduce non-recourse project debt on its balance sheet by
approximately $370 million
* TerraForm Power - To sell 24 solar projects in UK
representing 365 MW to Vortex, a renewable energy platform
managed by EFG Hermes' private equity arm
* TerraForm Power Inc - When deal closes, will continue to
own an 11 MW operating solar plant in United Kingdom, which it
expects to divest in future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: