UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Broadfin Capital LLC :
* Broadfin Capital LLC discloses 10.7 percent passive stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC as of January 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2hXOGX6) Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.