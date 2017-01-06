UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Clinicaltrials.gov
* Bristol-Myers' study of Nivolumab with, without Ipilimumab treating patients with Metastatic Sarcoma that can't be removed suspended recruitment - Clinicaltrials.gov
* Bristol-Myers' Nivolumab study suspended per complete sheet, pre-registration limit reached - Clinicaltrials.gov Source (bit.ly/2iQj5Gj) Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.