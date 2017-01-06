BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Bats Global Markets Inc
* Bats Global Markets - on December 16, a putative class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for District of Kansas
* Bats Global Markets - merger litigation relates to merger agreement and definitive proxy statement filed with SEC on Dec 12, 2016 in connection with merger
* Bats Global Markets - "specifically denies all allegations in merger litigation that any additional disclosure was or is required" Source text: (bit.ly/2hZA04G) Further company coverage:
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc