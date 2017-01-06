BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 National Holdings Corp
* Says effective Jan 3, Michael Mullen was appointed as co-chief executive officer of National Holdings Corp
* National Holdings says Mullen's appointment until such time as other co-CEO of company (Robert Fagenson) has been removed or has resigned
* Says Mullen will automatically assume title and duties of CEO on removal or resignation of Fagenson Source text (bit.ly/2jkxr2i) Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc