Jan 6 National Holdings Corp

* Says effective Jan 3, Michael Mullen was appointed as co-chief executive officer of National Holdings Corp

* National Holdings says Mullen's appointment until such time as other co-CEO of company (Robert Fagenson) has been removed or has resigned

* Says Mullen will automatically assume title and duties of CEO on removal or resignation of Fagenson