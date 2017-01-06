BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Networked Insights:
* Networked insights - raised $30 million in growth funding, in a round led by sands light capital and Cherng Family Trust Source text for Eikon:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc