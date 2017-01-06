Jan 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway files for offering of $950 million of its floating rate senior notes due 2019 and $350 million of its floating rate senior notes due 2020

* Berkshire Hathaway - Notes being offered by Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp and guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway