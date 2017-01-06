BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway files for offering of EUR 550 million of its 0.250 percent senior notes due 2021 and EUR 550 million of its 0.625 percent senior notes due 2023 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2iL36c5) Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc