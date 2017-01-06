Jan 6 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* As per an agreement dated Dec 30, 2016, Co through unit sold stock of Wuxi Fulland Wind Energy Equipment Co., Ltd

* Co through unit sold stock of Wuxi Fulland Wind Energy Equipment to Wang Jiahong for a sales price of RMB48 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jjGmkB)