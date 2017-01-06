GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as bonds, yen rise on cautious outlook
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, adds quote)
Jan 6 Nikkei:
* Nachi-Fujikoshi is expected to report 40 percent decline in operating profit for year ended in November - Nikkei
* Overall sales for Nachi-Fujikoshi likely fell 3 percent to around 211 billion yen for year ended in November - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iYNIXm) Further company coverage:
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, adds quote)
BRASILIA, May 30 Brazilian President Michel Temer must respond within 24 hours to federal police questions about his alleged involvement in a sprawling political graft probe, a Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.