Jan 6 Nikkei:

* Nachi-Fujikoshi is expected to report 40 percent decline in operating profit for year ended in November - Nikkei

* Overall sales for Nachi-Fujikoshi likely fell 3 percent to around 211 billion yen for year ended in November - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iYNIXm) Further company coverage: