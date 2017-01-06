Jan 6 Baidu Inc :
* Baidu announces strategic partnership with BAIC
* Says under new strategic partnership, Baidu and BAIC will
cooperate on two key projects
* Under new strategic partnership, Baidu and BAIC to launch
car models in first half of 2017 with telematics solutions
provided by Baidu
* Companies will also explore broad cooperation in level 3
autonomous driving technology including high definition maps and
learning map
* Baidu and BAIC will co-launch a research lab to promote
technological collaboration and mass application of intelligent
vehicle technologies
* Baidu and BAIC will cooperate to road test BAIC level 3
autonomous driving car by end of this year
* Baidu will provide BAIC with intelligent vehicle oem
solutions including CarLife, CoDriver, and MapAuto
