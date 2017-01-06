BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Neotract Inc
* Neotract Inc says it has raised $12.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Neotract Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for about $15 million Source text (bit.ly/2iQXKfT)
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc