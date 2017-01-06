BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Jan 6 Carolina Bank Holdings Inc
* Carolina Bank Holdings - On January 3, 2017, co's unit redeemed all of bank's outstanding floating rate subordinated notes due September 30, 2018 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jcUSXv) Further company coverage:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc